Netflix lets you use Instagram Stories to share what you're watching

Chesnot / Getty Images

You can now take your Netflix obsession to the next level.

The streaming service said Tuesday that customers with the latest version of the Netflix app for iOS can share their favorite programs on Instagram Stories.

To do this, go to any show or movie and hit "share." Choose "Instagram Stories" from the list of compatible apps that shows up. From there, you'll see artwork from the show or movie, which you can customize by adding text or art. You can also send the content as a private message.

If the person viewing your story has the Netflix app on their iPhone, a "watch on Netflix" link will appear in the story, which will direct them to the show or movie, according to TechCrunch.

"This new feature is the result of Netflix's constant efforts to make its mobile application more attractive and useful for its users," Netflix said in a release.