Netflix is removing online reviews on July 30

SOPA Images / Getty

Soon, it'll be a little harder for you to tell everyone what you thought of Marvel's The Avengers.

Netflix is removing the ability for users to read and write reviews of TV shows and movies on its website this month, and all reviews will be archived by July 30. These reviews allow users to rate and write their feedback on a show, similar to a Yelp review of a restaurant.

"We have notified members who have used the feature recently that they will no longer be able to write reviews by the end of July and will no longer be able to read reviews by mid-August," Netflix spokesperson Smita Saran said in an email.

This isn't the first time the company has removed a feature used to provide feedback on its offerings.

The streaming service used to have a system in which viewers could rate programs with one to five stars and early last year that changed to a simple thumbs up or thumbs down system. People criticized the move because Netflix provides a percent "match" based on what it determines you'll like or dislike from your thumbs up or down, negating the work users already put into rating content with stars. Forbes contributor Paul Tassi said the new system was "the epitome of uselessness."

Netflix's written reviews were a way that users could explain why they doled out five stars, for instance, to Parks and Recreation. But they only ever appeared on Netflix's website, not its many apps, and a Netflix spokeswoman explained that the written reviews never had a behind the scenes influence on the ratings Netflix used to recommend shows to you.

In March Netflix inched back the curtain on the methods people are streaming their content. TV remains the device most people are watching Netflix on, and mobile streaming hovers near 25 percent globally. A small percentage of people are accessing Netflix on their computers, the only place you'd see an online review.

"This feature is only offered on the website and has seen declining usage over time," Saran said.

The current thumbs up or thumbs down system is completely independent and Netflix users will still be able to rate programs using that system.

"Written reviews never had any influence or bearing into the stars or the thumbs," Saran said.

This news comes at a time when Netflix is at its peak. This spring, the streaming service took the crown as the most valuable media company in the world and hit 125 million subscribers worldwide.