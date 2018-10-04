Netflix is making Chronicles of Narnia into new series, movies

Disney

The magical Chronicles of Narnia stories will soon be all over Netflix. The streaming service on Wednesday announced a multi-year deal with the C.S. Lewis Company. Lewis, who died in 1963, is the author of the Narnia books.

"C.S. Lewis' beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, in a press release. "Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we're thrilled to be their home for years to come."

It's not clear yet exactly what will come from the deal -- multiple feature-length movies? A series? More than one series? Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment on specifics.

But the Netflix press release mentioned "multiple productions," and points out that this is the first time that rights to the entire seven books of the Narnia universe have been held by the same company. It seems likely that if one series or film catches on, more will follow it.

"It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world," Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, said in a statement.

The Narnia books have sold more than 100 million copies and been translated into more than 47 languages. They've already been adapted into numerous features for film, television, radio and the stage.