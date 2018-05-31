It's the stuff that streams are made on: Netflix is inspired by Shakespeare for new film The King, which will star Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Lily-Rose Depp and Joel Edgerton will also appear in the 2019 movie. The film is based on William Shakespeare's plays Henry IV and Henry V, which recount the rebellions and wars overseen by a succession of troubled monarchs.

Edgerton will also co-write the script with director David Michôd. Following his earlier films The Rover and Animal Kingdom, the Australian director previously helmed the underwhelming War Machine for Netflix.