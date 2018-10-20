Luke Cage cancelled by Netflix and Marvel

Enlarge Image Netflix

Right on the heels of Netflix canceling Iron Fist only a week ago, it looks like Luke Cage is the next Marvel superhero series to get the axe.

"Unfortunately, Marvel's Luke Cage will not return for a third season," Marvel and Netflix said in a joint statement released to Variety on Friday.

"Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem's Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series," the official statement concluded.

Of course, this begs the question -- are Jessica Jones, The Punisher and Daredevil (which just launched its third season this week) next?

Fingers crossed that both Luke Cage and Iron Fist will continue on Disney's new streaming service that is expected to launch next year.

Marvel, Disney and Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for additional comments.