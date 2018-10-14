Netflix cancels Marvel's Iron Fist after two seasons

Enlarge Image Marvel

Even superheroes aren't impervious to cancelation.

A little over a month after season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist debuted on Sept. 7, it seems as though fans will not get another season on Netflix.

"Marvel's Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix," Marvel and Netflix said in a joint statement on Friday. "Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners."

The mystic-powered marital arts expert Danny Rand used his skills as Iron Fist to fight evil and keep New York safe.

Even though Marvel's Iron Fist series will no longer continue on Netflix, the last line in the official statement could offer a clue that show may end up elsewhere.

"We're thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we've shared on this series," the statement continued. "While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on."

Perhaps Iron Fist will continue on Disney's new streaming service that is expected to launch next year. Or pop up in Marvel's other Netflix shows like Daredevil, Luke Cage, The Punisher and Jessica Jones.

Marvel, Disney and Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for additional comments.

Until the fate of Iron Fist is officially revealed, fans can still catch both season one and two on Netflix.