Netflix is hijacking 1 billion hours of our lives each week

We're collectively streaming 1 billion hours every week on Netflix -- and half that billion could be solely Adam Sandler original films, if we all formed some sort of suicide pact to binge all his Netflix comedies in just seven days.

Netflix, which typically holds all its viewership cards close to the vest, tossed out a few nuggets about just how much we're watching there, as part of its discussion of its latest earnings results Monday.

Comparing Netflix multiple times to Google's free video giant, YouTube, Chief Executive Reed Hastings noted that Netflix members watch "a little over" 1 billion hours a week compared with YouTube's 1 billion hours streamed a day.

"We definitely have YouTube envy," Hasting said during a post-earnings video interview with two analysts, which the company streams each quarter ... on YouTube.

One billion hours a week is presumably good for Netflix. The company doesn't offers up much for comparison, but that rate is an increase from 42.5 billion hours streamed in all of 2015, the last time it pinned down some specific viewing volume.

But in the last three months of 2015, Netflix said members watched 12 billion hours. Which is basically a billion hours a week.

In the almost year and a half that original Sandler movies have existed on the service, Netflix members have streamed 500 million hours of just those, the company said.

It has long touted how popular the Sandler comedies are with its subscribers. Sandler's first two original movies, "The Ridiculous 6" and "The Do-Over," have become the service's most-watched original films of all. Sandler's latest, "Sandy Wexler," debuted Friday. The company re-upped its deal with Sandler for another four movies last month.

