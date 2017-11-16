Netflix backs true-life Italian teen prostitute drama 'Baby'

Netflix continues its international expansion with "Baby", an original Italian drama about child prostitution in Rome.
The series is loosely based on a true story, known as the Baby Squillo scandal, in which politicians and leading Italian figures including Mussolini's granddaughter were caught up in a prostitution case in 2013.
The show will be written by a team of young Italian writers.
Other international series backed by Netflix include "The Crown" from the UK, "Marseille" from France and "Subarra" from Italy.
