Netflix's latest documentary series, "Abstract: The Art of Design ," explores the artistic minds and creative processes of the world's top designers in fashion, art, cars and more.

It includes prominent figures with jobs you expect to see highlighted in a series about design, like an architect (Bjarke Ingels), photographer (Platon), graphic designer (Paula Scher) and interior designer (Ilse Crawford), but "Abstract" includes jobs off the beaten path, too.

The series also features car designer Ralph Gilles, stage designer Es Devlin (who's responsible for some of the most epic concerts experiences in recent years) and Tinker Hatfield, iconic shoe designer behind the most popular Nike Jordans and these high-tech self-lacing sneakers.

Based on the trailer, it seems like a beautifully cinematic series with an inspiring, Ted Talk-like motivational feel to it. "Abstract: The Art of Design" is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21, but Netflix subscribers have to wait until February 10 to watch it all.