On this podcast, we talk about:
- Democrats manage to push through a save for net neutrality rules in the Senate. But the legislation still has a long way to go.
- eBay adds more personalization tools.
- Microsoft introduces a new gaming controller for Global Accessibility Awareness Day.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Net Neutrality gets a lifeline (The 3:59, Ep. 404)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.