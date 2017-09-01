Nest is announcing something big on September 20

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Nest, a division of Alphabet, is famous for its Nest Learning Thermostat... and also sells a pretty good home security camera or two, and a smart smoke detector. They're consumer-friendly, but they're generally part of the fabric of your home, not something front and center.

So imagine our surprise when we received the invitation above, for "big announcement" on September 20 that clearly sounds like a product for your living room. Perhaps even one that involves your television.

Why else would Nest mention "popcorn" and a "comfy couch"? It's probably not another thermostat: Nest already announced that one today.

Well, there is the possibility that Nest is talking about the announcement itself. Perhaps it hopes you'll livestream it from your couch; puffed-up, butter-drizzled kernels in hand. But seeing how this invite was sent to reporters who will attend a physical event -- not our readers, at least not yet -- that theory seems less likely.

We'll be there on September 20 to find out. With Apple officially slated to announce its next iPhone(s) on September 12, it's going to be a busy couple of weeks for us here at CNET.