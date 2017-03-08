Nest adds two-factor authentication to make your smart home more secure

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Nest, the Google/Alphabet property behind the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Protect, and the Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor, today introduced two-factor account authentication. This optional feature makes your devices more secure by requiring you to enter a unique verification code sent to your phone via text, as well as your regular password, every time you log in.

In October 2016, a widespread hacker-induced internet outage raised questions about the security measures smart home platforms employ to prevent such breaches. While Nest's two-factor authentication is only available on an opt-in basis, this added layer of security should make it a bit more difficult for hackers to access your Nest account.

To enable two-factor authentication, select the menu on the top left of the Nest app's home page. Then select Account Security and 2-step verification. Sign in to your account again, and two-factor auth should be up and running.