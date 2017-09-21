Nest says Hello with a new doorbell camera

Nest showed off its new Hello Doorbell Camera at an event here in San Francisco this morning. The company says the camera can do both person and face recognition.

Among the other features of the new camera the Hello doorbell has a microphone and a speaker for two-way audio, an LED ring that can provide some front door illumination, and a 4:3 HD camera with HDR capability for better image quality, and a 160 degree field of view. It will communicate over both Bluetooth and WiFi.