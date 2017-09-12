NES Classic will return to stores in 2018

Josh Miller/CNET

If you weren't able to get your hands on a NES Classic, you'll have another chance next year.

Nintendo has confirmed through Business Wire that more units of its popular console will be available in 2018, despite the company previously stating that it would cease production by the end of 2017.

The company gave no other further details, but it did say that more SNES Classics -- the highly anticipated follow-up console -- will be available for US launch day, 29 September.

The SNES Classic's chaotic preorder launch left gamers disappointed last month, with critics including CNET's Sean Hollister. In an interview with the Financial Times, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé said that the problems were "outside our control." He also warned against buying an overpriced console online.

"I would strongly urge you not to overbid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites,"said, Fils-Aimé while attending Variety's Entertainment and Technology Summit in LA. "You shouldn't [have to] pay more than $79.99."

Nintendo was not immediately available for comment.