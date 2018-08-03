CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Consoles

NES Classic was more popular than Xbox One, PS4 in June

People snapped up the NES Classic when it came out earlier this summer.

19-snes-classic-edition

The NES Classic sold the most units in June. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Despite a June 29 release date, the NES Classic beat out long-popular games consoles like the Xbox One and the Playstation 4 as far as units sold in June, according to Gamespot's report Wednesday on NDP Group figures.

This is a first for a Nintendo Entertainment System Console since NDP Group started tracking sales data back in 1995, NDP said. NDP didn't report figures for the actual number of units sold.  

In terms of actual dollars, the PS4 took the top spot. 

NPD also noted that Mario Aces Tennis was the best-selling game on all platforms for the month. 

Now Playing: Watch this: The NES Classic comes back from the dead
1:19
Next Article: Apple's iPhone X keeps selling as services revenue soars