Evangelion roller coaster gets mobile game to make the line bearable

There are lots of Neon Genesis Evangelion fans in the world, and many of them hope to ride Universal Studios Japan's new Evangelion-themed VR roller coaster ride. That means there will be some long queues at the park.

To combat the tedium of these lines, the theme park made MAGI Mobile, a companion app that entertains you while you wait for your turn on the coaster.

The app makes minigames out of some familiar scenes from the popular anime franchise: The synchronizing of the character's mind with the giant robots, making terminal connections with supercomputers and resisting network attacks from invading computer viruses. These minigames are designed not to be taxing on the brain, but be more than enough to distract you from those aching feet.

While there have been apps for navigating theme parks and predicting waiting times, the MAGI Mobile is a first for tying in smartphone games to the theme park attraction itself. It hopes to give attendees an extra layer of enjoyment and participation with the ride before they even step foot into it.

The app is available for free on Apple's App Store and Google Play in Japan, but is only unlocked to its full potential from a code found outside the theme-park ride itself.

