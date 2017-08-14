Neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer to lose domain name

The Daily Stormer has been called the "top hate site in America." Soon it's going to be without domain.

The site, which was involved in organising the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, has been told by GoDaddy to move its domain or have it cancelled.

GoDaddy is the website's domain provider, directing internet users and search engines to its URL. GoDaddy doesn't, however, host The Daily Stormer's content.

"We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service," the company said in a tweet, adding in an emailed statement, "If no action is taken after 24 hours, we will cancel the service."

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

The tweet followed a hate-filled post on The Daily Stormer, which focused on the woman killed during anti-fascist protests over the weekend. The victim, Heather Heyer, was killed when a car drove at speed into a crowd of people protesting the alt-right demonstrations.

"Given this latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service," said a company spokesperson in an emailed statement.

GoDaddy's decision was part of a tumultuous day for the Daily Stormer, which was the subject of a CNET profile last month. Hours after the statement, a post on The Stormer said it had been taken over by hacktivist group Anonymous.

"WE HAVE TAKEN THIS SITE IN THE NAME OF HEATHER HEYER," the post read, adding she was "A VICTIM OF WHITE SUPREMACIST TERRORISM."

Anonymous acknowledged the post through a Twitter account but didn't confirm it was involved. Instead, the hacking collective suggested it might be an elaborate stunt by The Daily Stormer and its publisher, Andrew Anglin.

Screenshot by Claire Reilly/CNET

Anglin didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Daily Stormer takes its name from Der Stürmer, a Nazi tabloid. It's unclear what sort of traffic the site receives but it attracts a fringe readership. Readers have included Dylann Roof, who killed nine people in a 2015 mass shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, and the man who last year killed Jo Cox, a British member of Parliament.

