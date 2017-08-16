Neo-Nazi Daily Stormer site moves into the darknet

The Washington Post

Neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer continues its quest to find a home after having its domain pulled by GoDaddy and Google.

The site has moved onto the darknet, which can only be accessed through the Tor browser. A Twitter page associated with the site early Wednesday tweeted a link to its new temporary address.

The Daily Stormer, which has been called the "top hate site in America," had its domain pulled earlier this week by GoDaddy following an aggressive story it published about Heather Heyer, who was killed on Saturday while counter-protesting against white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. The site registered to get a domain through Google, though the search giant denied the request.

Reddit, Facebook and gaming-chat program Discord have in the past day all banned communication tools on their respective services that gave white supremacist groups a platform. Similarly, AirBNB last week said it would block white nationalist users attempting to host parties involved in the weekend's rally.

Kickstarter and GoFundMe have also cut the movement off, each declaring they'd remove any pages attempting to raise legal funds for James Fields, the 20-year-old man who is charged with the second degree murder of Heather Heyer, reports Reuters.

