Whether it's in the '80s comedy Earth Girls Are Easy or the even more obscure cult classic Liquid Sky, punk rockers and aliens seem to go together like peanut butter and chocolate when it comes to sci-fi.

Now it appears the movie How to Talk to Girls at Parties will join the ranks of the "punker falls in love with alien" genre, with an excellent '70s music soundtrack to boot.

Co-written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell, How to Talk to Girls at Parties (originally written as a short story by Neil Gaiman) tells the tale of a teenage punk rocker named Enn (played by Alex Sharp) who falls head over heels for a beautiful yet strange girl named Zan (Elle Fanning), who also turns out to be an alien.

Zan is visiting Earth to complete a mysterious rite of passage during the heyday of the '70s punk movement in London, which means audiences are in for a treat in both sights and sounds. After all, Mitchell did bring us the glam rock extravaganza that is Hedwig and the Angry Inch in 2001.

Just judging from the trailer, posted Tuesday, Enn and Zann's music-saturated intergalactic love story looks like a fun mosh pit dive into punk rock culture complete with actor Nicole Kidman playing alien leader Queen Boadicea.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties is scheduled to be released in the UK on May 11 and the US on May 18.