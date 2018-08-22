Need some good news? Ask Google: 'Tell me something good'

Chris Monroe/CNET

In this day and age, the news can be a constant source of dread, but Google thinks it doesn't have to be that way.

Google just released a new feature for its voice assistant called "Tell me something good." You can test it out by asking Google Assistant on your phone or with your Google Home "tell me something good" and it'll respond by telling you summaries of recent feel-good news stories.

The feature is currently only available in the US.

Google says that these stories are about people doing good things and making progress for the world, and which are deeper than random acts of kindness.

The good news comes from the Solutions Journalism Network, which is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that curates positive news from a wide array of media outlets.

So proud of @soljourno crew for this: Just tell your Google Home/Assistant, "tell me something good,” & it will draw from our archive of vetted stories on responses to social problems. And don't worry--"good" doesn't mean reductive. You’ll feel legit smarter about social change. — Courtney Martin (@courtwrites) August 21, 2018

In the announcement, Google included a short video to explain what the new feature does. You can watch it below.