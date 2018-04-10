NBN Co to connect an extra 440,000 homes to Fibre to the Curb

NBN

NBN Co's Fibre to the Curb (FTTC) service went live on Monday, and the company already has plans to expand it.

NBN Co is pushing FTTC to an additional 440,000 homes and businesses, it announced Tuesday. That brings the total amount of premises earmarked for FTTC by 2020 to 1.5 million.

The FTTC infrastructure brings fibre cables to the end of your driveway, shortening the gap copper wires need to fill. It's considerably speedier than Fibre to the Node (FTTN), which relies more heavily on copper cabling.

The extra 440,000 homes were originally to use the FTTN infrastructure. They were chosen because the home or business was either too far from the node, meaning long copper lines were needed, or they were unable to connect to Telstra's HCF network, used in many areas to connect the node to the home.

Miranda in New South Wales and Coburg in Victoria are the first two Australian suburbs to utilise the new technology, it was announced Monday. FTTC uses reverse powered Distribution Point Unit (DPU) and Network Connection Device (NCD) tech and is being implemented by NetComm Wireless.