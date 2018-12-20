NBC may launch Netflix-like streaming service in 2019, says report

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

NBC Universal may launch its own on-demand video platform next year.

CEO Steve Burke, who heads the Comcast division, unveiled in a holiday greeting to employees that a streaming service may come soon, according to Bloomberg's report on Tuesday. The message was reportedly written in the rhyming style of Dr. Seuss.

"While you all go off to relax, swim or ski," Burke reportedly wrote. "Maybe, just maybe, next year we will announce our plan for OTT."

OTT means "over-the-top" services that stream videos online, like Netflix. NBC Universal didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Traditional cable TV giants are racing to compete with Netflix, which in October unveiled that the company had accumulated over 137.1 million subscribers worldwide. US subscribers nearly doubled what Netflix had predicted.

Disney plans to launch its own streaming service, called Disney+, in 2019, which would become the new home for films from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and other studios under its umbrella.

AT&T is also brewing its own on-demand streaming service. The carrier's WarnerMedia in November said the company planned to offer a three-tier video subscription service in the fourth quarter of next year.

