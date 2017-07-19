Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a game plan to hopefully make the team winners in the startup space.

The team on Tuesday will officially open its Innovation Lab in suburban Camden NJ where it will be the home to four startups ranging from helping daily fantasy sports fans be better bettors to helping esports players learn from the best.

But unlike traditional tech accelerators, lab manager Seth Berger said there's three things that will make the Sixers' strategies different from the rest.

First participating startups have ample room to grow. Second, the startups won't be confined to a months-long residency, then show off a make-it-or-break-it product demo to determine its fate. Third, the NBA team will invest in the startup for as long as it exists.

"With our model, we have total flexibility in terms of guidelines. We want to have long-term relationships with our companies," he said Monday. "There is no traditional deal here. This is a total partnership where the goal is to make it work. There is no end date."

The opening of the 76ers' 8,000 square-foot innovation lab located inside the team's headquarters in Camden, NJ., is the latest investment among the first US pro sports team to invest heavily in early-start tech companies. Other sports-related tech incubators include the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and the NFL players union. Even the NFL is also turning to startups to help improve player health and safety.

Last year, Sixers' CEO Scott O' Neil said co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who also owns five other pro sports franchises, including the NHL's New Jersey Devils and English Premier League soccer team Crystal Palace FC, were "ready to shake things up," in the tech world. Construction on the lab began last spring.

Pro sports teams venturing into the tech arena are trying to leverage their brand to their fanbase and beyond, said Michael Lewis, a marketing professor at Emory University in Atlanta.

"Let's be honest here, sports fans are probably the most loyal fans and they live and die with these brands, so ownership groups branching off into other areas is a intuitively appealing idea," said Lewis, who also writes a sport analytics blog. "However, I think those owners venturing out better be winning because fans aren't going to see it that way if they're teams are losing. Everything is fair play."

Interesting, because the Sixers have put its long-suffering fans through years of losing while uttering the catchphrase, "Trust the process," However, Berger also believes "the process" could also be applied with startups at the innovation lab. He's best known as the founder and CEO of AND 1, whose basketball apparel and shoes and "Streetball Mix Tape" summer tour in early 2000s once posed a serious challenge to Nike.

Berger's taking a hands-on approach overseeing four startups selected out of 300 applicants. If a startup needs to raise funding or find investors, the Sixers will have first right of refusal, along with the right to invest further. Plus, the team provides free food and corporate housing to its startup CEOs.

It's an opportunity Dylan Elder said he couldn't pass up. Last August, the 20-year-old left Georgetown University after one year to develop Monster Roster, which helps pick daily fantasy lineups on sites FanDuel and DraftKings. Using a unique algorithm, Elder boasts his site generates roughly 50,000 unique lineups daily and performs 40 percent better than the average user.

Elder caught Berger's attention because his site was originally named And 1 Analytics, after the apparel company. Rebranded, Monster Roster currently has a promotional partnership deal with FanDuel as Elder is also excited there won't be a merger between the top two daily fantasy rivals.

"I'm learning more in the last 11 months than any class or teacher has taught me," he said.

Shinggo Lu, 26, who co-founded the startup "U GIT GUD," an online training platform for esports players ranging from beginners to pros that's still in beta, said he's appreciated "bouncing tons of ideas" off Elder and owners from two other participating startups: Doc & Phoebe's Cat. Co., a unique cat feeding system and Live Life Nice, a digital media company focusing on positive news stories.

Berger says the Innovation Lab isn't entirely looking for startups that could help one of its own teams, per se. Yet, it's hard to imagine not seeing a startup, like U GIT GUD helping another investment, say the Sixers' esports Team Dignitas, with its battles in League of Legends and Overwatch.

The Sixers say they are still looking for one more startup. Companies can apply here.

