NBA sharpshooter Stephen Curry logs off social media

James Martin/CNET

Wait, what? Reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry is off social media?!?!

Temporarily. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter tells ESPN he's removed every social media app from his phone during the NBA playoffs as his team goes for its second championship in three years.

"When you're really trying to zone in and keep your focus, you don't want to have any unnecessary distractions during this point of the season," Curry said in an article published Wednesday. "We have goals to accomplish, and you want to make sure you're giving your all."

It's somewhat odd, considering Curry is a budding tech magnate as the co-founder of Slyce, a social media network he began with a former college teammate. Curry is also an investor in CoachUp, another startup that lets parents book private athletic coaches for their kids. He's also a partner in PressPlay, a digital media platform to connect with his fans overseas.

Curry, who removed his social apps before Game 1 of the Warriors first-round matchup Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, said this is the third straight year he's done it but rarely talks about it.

He's not the only NBA superstar who goes off the social media grid come playoff time.

LeBron James of the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers is renown for going "Zero Dark Thirty-23" during the postseason. And for hip-hop fans, this time of the year is especially tough because James is regarded for being among the first to leak out unreleased music to his 30 million followers on Instagram featuring the rap game's hottest stars like Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Curry, however, insists he didn't get the idea to log off social from James.

"I didn't do it because he did it. I'm not reinventing the wheel," Curry told ESPN. "It's just a way to help me keep my focus on what's important."

Curry wasn't immediately available for further comment. But, of course he isn't, as he's "lock(ed) in" as he would normally tweet to fans before games.

Golden State is considered the favorite by many to win the title, including Microsoft's Bing Predicts (y'know, who I beat during this year's NCAA tourney). Bing has the Warriors beating the Cavs in five games avenging last year's loss to Cleveland.

We'll find out in about two months.