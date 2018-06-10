NBA Finals Game 4 memes: Where will LeBron James play next?

Get out the brooms, we've got a sweep. The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 to claim their third championship in four years and sweep the finals 4-0.
The Warriors dominated the series. Steph Curry led them in Game 4 with 37 points. Kevin Durant helped out with a triple-double (20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists) and was named MVP of the finals for the second straight year (though some thought the award should've gone to Curry).
Of course, a few tweets had to reference J.R. Smith's colossal blunder from Game 1, when he apparently didn't know the score at the end of regulation.
James tried his best to drag his team to at least one victory, to no avail. And now that the series is over, the Ohio native may have played his last game in Cleveland. His future plans were the target of much social-media speculation.
Many guessed the L.A. Lakers will be his next team...
...or the Houston Rockets...
...or the Philadelphia 76ers...
...or the Boston Celtics.
And for some, it just didn't matter.
There was also plenty of reaction to James announcing he hurt his hand punching a locker-room blackboard after Game 1 (yes, the J.R. Smith game) and "pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand."
The Warriors will hold their third victory parade in four years Tuesday at 11 a.m. PT in Oakland.
