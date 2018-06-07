NBA Finals Game 3 memes: Kevin Durant photo goes viral

It's not looking good for the Cleveland Cavaliers, now down three games in the NBA Finals after losing to the Golden State Warriors 102-110 at home.
But it was looking very good for Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who delivered 43 points and a gem of a performance. Durant not only starred on the court, he starred in the biggest Twitter meme that built up during and after the game.
After Durant sank a big shot, his teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green surrounded KD, looking thrilled, while the camera caught Durant himself looking unperturbed. On Twitter, creative captions flew like three-pointers.
It wasn't as great a night for LeBron James and the Cavs, but in one memorable moment, James grabbed his own missed shot off the backboard for an electrifying dunk.
But James aside, the memes were pretty depressing if you're a Cavs fan.
The Finals could wrap up with Game 4 Friday night in Cleveland. If the Cavaliers manage a win, the series would head back to Oakland on Monday for Game 5.
Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.
CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.