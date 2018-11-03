NASA wows with first 8K video from space

If you're really up on tech, you probably have a monitor or TV capable of displaying 4K videos. If you're cutting edge, you can watch 8K. NASA is all about cutting edge, and the space agency has unveiled the first 8K ultra high definition (UHD) video from space.

NASA teamed up with the European Space Agency to film the video with a Helium 8K camera from digital cinema company RED. The camera arrived at the International Space Station in April during a SpaceX cargo resupply mission.

The video focuses on science efforts aboard the ISS, covering DNA sequencing, growing plants in space, spotting hurricanes and general floating around while working.

"Each improvement in imagery fidelity brings that person on Earth closer to the in-space experience, allowing them to see what human spaceflight is doing to improve their life, as well as enable humanity to explore the universe," says NASA's David Brady, assistant program scientist for the International Space Station Program Science Office.

Most people probably don't have the right gear to view the video in all its full 8K glory, but it means NASA is a little ahead of the Earth tech curve.

The video is still interesting at any resolution, and you can always bookmark it for some day in the future when you get your fancy 8K TV.