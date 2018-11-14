NASA set to broadcast its first Mars landing in six years

NASA/JPL-Caltech

It's been a while since we've sat down in front of the TV to watch a good ol' Mars landing.

But clear your calendar because NASA said Tuesday it will broadcast its InSight Mars Lander touching down on the Red Planet on Nov. 26 on NASA Television and its website, as well as Twitter and Facebook.

The last time NASA broadcast a landing was six years ago, and it made for exciting viewing: The Curiosity rover executed a dramatic plunge to the surface.

InSight was launched May 5, and if it's successful, it will be NASA's first spacecraft to land on Mars since Curiosity in 2012. NASA says its mission is to study the "deep interior" of Mars. It's data will "help scientists understand the formation of all rocky worlds, including our own," the space agency said.

Another NASA craft set for Mars is the ExoMars rover, but it has to wait a little longer. That spacecraft is slated to touch down in 2020. Its mission: search for signs of life.

For everything you need to know on how to watch how InSight goes on Nov. 26, head here.