NASA offers to school NBA star Steph Curry on moon landing

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry caused a cosmic disturbance earlier this week when he seemed to suggest NASA's moon landings were faked. NASA and some of its astronauts would like to give the NBA star a lesson in space history.

"There's lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969-1972. We'd love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets," NASA news chief Allard Beutel said in a statement to CNN.

Beutel invited Curry to see the Apollo mission control center and NASA's stockpile of moon rocks to learn about the historic landings and see how the space agency is preparing to return to our lunar neighbor.

Retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 520 days in space, reached out to Curry over Twitter, writing, "Steph, so much respect for you, but re the moon landing thing, let's talk. DM me."

TMZ cornered NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine to ask his thoughts on the Curry-moon saga. "I think it's funny," said Bridenstine. "I can't imagine he really believes that."

Former NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez had some harsher words for Curry. "Sad to see folks that command big social media presence & are role models to millions of kids promote idiotic conspiracy theories," he tweeted. Hernandez is worried young kids will be "turned off" from science by Curry's comments.

Curry hosted a Twitter Q&A about his new Curry 6 shoes on Tuesday, but people wanted to know more about his thoughts on the moon landings. "Would you wear the Curry 6s on the moon?" Yahoo Sports asked.

"Why do you believe that humans have not landed on the moon? Please don't believe the nonsense of conspiracy theorists," another user wrote.

The NBA star didn't answer those questions, and the Warriors didn't respond to a request for comment from CNET. But Curry did re-tweet CNN's story on his lunar lunacy along with an emoji of a smiley face wearing sunglasses. Hopefully that means he'll take NASA up on its tour offer.

