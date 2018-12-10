NASA offers Marvel advice on saving Tony Stark trapped in space

Tony Stark's in trouble, and NASA's coming to the rescue.

In the long, long-awaited Avengers: Endgame trailer released on Friday, Tony Stark seems to be in a bad spot. Seen inside a spaceship with his damaged Iron Man helmet, he's recording a message for Pepper Potts, and says, "being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds." Stark goes on to say he ran out of food and water four days ago and expects to run out of oxygen the next morning.

Who can help someone lost in space better than NASA? Fans were tweeting at the space agency and urging it to step in, and on Sunday, NASA responded.

"Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark," the tweet reads. "As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for '@Avengers, we have a problem.' But if he can't communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man."

Fans appreciated the advice. "NASA social media should get a raise," tweeted RK Gold.

NASA also included a photo which featured at least one Marvel Easter egg -- Thor's nameplate and hammer.

Stark will have to keep on floating in space until Avengers: Endgame opens in April 2019.

