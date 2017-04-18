Watch a live rocket launch in 360 degrees like you're on the pad

A world's first, the launch will be viewable on NASA Television's YouTube channel.

Tech Culture
nasa-360-ksc-315d-047501770.jpg
United Launch Alliance

For the first time ever, NASA will live stream a rocket launch in 360-degree video giving you a view as if you were standing on the pad.

The launch, which is happening in coordination with United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Orbital ATK, is targeted for today during a 30-minute window that opens at 11:11 am EDT. It can be viewed on the NASA Television YouTube channel starting 10 minutes prior to lift off. The Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft is lifting off on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The live stream from the Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is viewable on computers using Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Opera browsers on YouTube as well as on a phone or tablet using the YouTube app.

Although this live stream is a first, NASA is not new to 360-degree video. Last month it shared a hot-fire engine test and immersive views from NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover have been posted regularly over the past year to its Jet Propulsion Laboratory YouTube channel.

CNET Review

More stories

Up Next: Don't become a Facebook zombie. Get your online affairs in order
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF