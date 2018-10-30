NASA's Halloween pumpkins are out of this world

NASA JPL

At the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, the team has an annual pumpkin carving contest to celebrate Halloween.

Normal people cut scary faces into pumpkins. If they're feeling frisky they might even add some spooky lighting for effect. That doesn't cut it at NASA.

At NASA they transform pumpkins into robots and then uh... make them fight each other.

What happened when we let our engineers loose on pumpkins for JPL’s seventh annual carving contest? Here are the results: https://t.co/z8zCjR6ZP4 pic.twitter.com/tRI0Rb8j7Z — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) October 30, 2018

And that's just the beginning. Look at some of these, taken from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's official Flickr account.

NASA JPL

NASA JPL

NASA JPL

And yes, this is a pumpkin version of Ghostbusters.

NASA JPL

Perhaps the most insane part -- almost all of these creations move. Sweet mother of god...

NASA JPL

Look at these things!

This one might be my favourite:

NASA also left an instruction manual for anyone who wants to take their pumpkin into the stratosphere.

I don't know about you, but I feel like I need to step up my pumpkin game this Halloween.