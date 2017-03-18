Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with astronaut's view of Dublin

Ireland's capital city glows in a gorgeous nighttime image as seen from the International Space Station.

March 17 marks St. Patrick's Day, a day celebrating the patron saint of Ireland. The astronauts on board the International Space Station honored the occasion by sharing a radiant view of Dublin at night as seen from orbit.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted the photo, which was taken Friday by European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The image shows a spiderweb of lights, giving Ireland's capital city the look of fine lace.

NASA also posted a full-size version of the photo that expands on Kimbrough's tweeted image.

Pesquet has a talent for snapping lovely pictures of Earth from way up in orbit. He is also on a quest to capture the major pyramids in Egypt and previously celebrated Valentine's Day this year with a fun photo of a heart-shaped lake.

