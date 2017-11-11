NASA engineer shares hilarious bathroom trashcan sign

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

It's tempting to believe that NASA's scientists and engineers are an exalted level of human.

After all, they think about what's beyond our tiny planet and try to find ways that we can escape before things get a little too hot down here.

They still have human failings, though.

I judge this from a tweet emitted by NASA engineer Bobak Ferdowsi.

Ferdowsi was thinking of the great unwashed and under-engineered masses -- we who struggle to get through too many days -- when he explained that he and his co-workers aren't so perfect.

"If you're having a rough day, just remember that sometimes even NASA's top scientists & engineers struggle with the bathroom trashcan," he tweeted.

Together with these words was the image of a sign in a NASA bathroom.

If you're having a rough day, just remember that sometimes even NASA's top scientists & engineers struggle with the bathroom trashcan. #STEMDay pic.twitter.com/rcRfrFnArW — Bobak Ferdowsi (@tweetsoutloud) November 8, 2017

Is it that NASA engineers are careless? Are they perfectly happy for someone to clean up their mess?

Could it be that their minds are so occupied with spatial matters that the terrestrial world barely exists in their eyes?

Or might it be that these scientists simply have the worst hand-eye coordination known to humankind?

Ferdowsi, who is fault protection lead on the NISAR joint Earth observation mission with India at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't, though, the first time he's attracted the tweeting world's attention. A few years ago, he became the love object of many on Twitter, after an image of his fetching haircut appeared online.

He suddenly became "the Mohawk Guy."

Perhaps, though, he now needs to turn his head to an uglier problem: creating a foolproof method for his fellow scientists and engineers to keep the bathrooms tidier.

Perhaps a basketball hoop over the can? Surely no one would be satisfied until they "scored."

Ultimately, though, how hard can this be? As Ferdowsi himself pointed out in another tweet, it shouldn't be rocket science.

For reference, we're talking flying a spacecraft 15 mi / 25 km above the surface of a moon ~500,000,000 mi / 800,000,000 km away. The trashcan is arm's length away — Bobak Ferdowsi (@tweetsoutloud) November 8, 2017

