A NASA astronaut trainee just quit, the first in 50 years

NASA

The last time an astronaut in training quit NASA's space program was way back in 1968, and unfortunately, Robb Kulin is now the first in 50 years to do so.

Thirty-four-year-old Kulin, who joined NASA from Elon Musk's Space X, was one of the 12 selected from over 18,000 applicants in 2017. He was previously an ice driller in Antarctica and worked as a commercial fisherman in Alaska.

NASA said Kulin left for personal reasons, and declined to provide more information due to privacy laws, reports CBS News.

Kulin was undergoing a two-year training at the Johnson Space Center in Houston before he abruptly resigned. You can check out his NASA video below on why he decided to be an astronaut.