NASA astronaut: Space toilet inspires 'sheer terror'

Enlarge Image NASA

On Thursday, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer is scheduled to embark on his first voyage to the International Space Station. He's excited to be working on a variety of experiments, including ones dealing with plant growth and bone growth, but he's less than thrilled about the prospect of using the loo in microgravity.

In a NASA Q&A, Fischer reveals what he expects his greatest challenge will be. He says it's the toilet. "It's all about suction, it's really difficult, and I'm a bit terrified," Fischer says.

In case you think Fischer is exaggerating his toilet trepidation, here's NASA description of how the commode functions: "The toilet basically works like a vacuum cleaner with fans that suck air and waste into the commode." It also requires the use of leg restraints.

"Unlike most things, you just can't train for that on the ground," Fischer says, "so I approach my space-toilet activities with respect, preparation and a healthy dose of sheer terror."