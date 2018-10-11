NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonaut make emergency landing after Soyuz rocket failure

Sergei Savostyanov/TASS via Getty Images

A NASA astronaut and Russian cosmonaut made an emergency landing Thursday morning after a Soyuz rocket carrying them to the International Space Station failed mid-air.

The Soyuz MS-10 launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1:40 a.m. PT, but an issue with the booster forced NASA's Nick Hague and Russia's Aleksey Ovchinin to return to earth.

Search and rescue teams report they are in contact with the Soyuz crew, who report they are in good condition. The teams are en route to the landing site. Live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/Z6RXKMKLfg — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018

"Teams have confirmed the spacecraft separated from the booster and are in contact with the crew as the capsule returns in a ballistic decent mode," NASA reported.