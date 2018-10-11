A NASA astronaut and Russian cosmonaut made an emergency landing Thursday morning after a Soyuz rocket carrying them to the International Space Station failed mid-air.
The Soyuz MS-10 launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1:40 a.m. PT, but an issue with the booster forced NASA's Nick Hague and Russia's Aleksey Ovchinin to return to earth.
"Teams have confirmed the spacecraft separated from the booster and are in contact with the crew as the capsule returns in a ballistic decent mode," NASA reported.
Discuss: NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonaut make emergency landing after Soyuz rocket failure
