NASA astronaut pulls off cargo-bag prank in space

When you pack to go to the International Space Station and share a confined space for days on end with a few other people, you had better bring along your sense of humor. NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson delivered some laughs to the crew members of Expedition 50 when she pulled off a prank in microgravity.

Whitson hid out in a large cargo bag. Fellow astronauts Shane Kimbrough from NASA and Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency dutifully transported the bag over the space station's Russian segment until Whitson surprised them by popping out of the packaging. Whitson posted about her escapades on Twitter on Monday.

The look on Whitson's face in the Twitter photo says it all. She's having a great time.

There have been other funny happenings on the International Space Station, notably when astronaut Scott Kelly donned a gorilla suit and romped around in microgravity last year. The current crew also recently posed for a photo while pretending to be superheroes, so it looks like everyone up there has a good sense of humor.