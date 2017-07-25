Move over Netflix, it's time to watch NASA and chill

NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center has a surprisingly prolific YouTube channel -- it's added 330 videos of experimental aircraft footage over the past few months.

The AFRC is a 70-year-old agency located at Edwards Air Force Base in California that conducts atmospheric flight research, including flying experimental aircraft and the Space Shuttle.

The videos, many decades old, show experimental aircraft in flight and in controlled impact demonstrations (aka fiery crashes). There are videos of the X-1 being dropped from a B-52 bomber and even a tire rim test that would Michael Bay smile.

Checkout the AFRC's YouTube channel for all the experimental fun.