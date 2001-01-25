Napster lawyer signs book deal

Lawyer David Boies, the Justice Department's special counsel in the antitrust case against Microsoft, has struck a deal with Talk Miramax Books to publish his memoirs. Boies has been in the spotlight with recent high-profile cases, representing clients such as music-swapping company Napster and Vice President Al Gore. Boies' office says it does not know whether Boies or an outside author will write the memoirs. Talk Miramax Books is a division of Walt Disney.
