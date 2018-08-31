Nanobots can now swarm like fish to perform complex medical tasks

Human Paragon

Yes, the future is amazing.

A new way of using nanorobots has been discovered thanks to the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), a method that could help surgeons perform complex medical tasks.

The research, announced Thursday, is led by associate professor Zhang Li at the university's Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering. Inspired by flocks of birds and schools of fish, Zhang's team used a magnetic field to control the nanobots' movements and implement swarm behaviours.

The nanobots, millions of magnetic nanoparticles, can change their form to whatever environment they're interacting with. They can reportedly extend, shrink, split and merge, in their swarm.

The method could be used by surgeons to send the nanobots through hard-to-navigate spaces, the researchers say. They could also reportedly be used for targeted drug delivery, cancer therapies and eye surgeries.

"Nano-robot swarms can be programmed to help surgeons conduct complex tasks such as passing through tiny spaces in the human body," Zhang said.

The potential of the swarming nanobots will be further explored by the team with the help of the university's medical school, in search of more clinical applications.

I repeat, the future is amazing.

The team's findings have been published in Nature Communcations. Professor Zhang has been contacted for further comment.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.