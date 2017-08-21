Namechap pulls the plug on neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer

James Martin/CNET

The Daily Stormer again finds itself without a webhost after Namecheap said Sunday it wouldn't host the neo-Nazi website due to its message of hate and violence.

The site, dubbed the "top hate site in America," registered with Namecheap on Friday after being turned out by GoDaddy, GoDaddy and its Russian registrar. The site has been the target of criticism since it published an offensive story about Heather Heyer, who was killed earlier this month while counter-protesting against white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Namecheap CEO Richard Kirkendall wrote in a blog post that he had examined the site's content to determine whether deleting the site's domain would contradict the registrar's advocacy of free speech. He cited specific references to incitements to violence and graphic anti-Semitic statements that factored into the company's decision.

"This alone is a drastic departure from traditional freedom of speech principles and endorsement of a very violent eventuality," Kirkendall wrote. "Based on this statement alone, the site should be legitimately shut down as the speech constitutes an incitement of violence."

With the move, Namecheap joins a slew of companies and organizations seeking to distance themselves from white supremacist activity on the web. Apple and PayPal have disabled support of their services at websites that sell merchandise glorifying white nationalists and support hate groups, while Reddit and Facebook have each banned entire hate groups.

On Wednesday, internet security provider Cloudflare dropped its support for the website, essentially allowing it to be taken down with a denial-of-service attack. Twitter also joined the campaign by suspending the accounts linked to the website.

The site has retreated to the darknet, a part of the web that can only be accessed through the Tor Project's browser, which hides users' online identities.

