Laugh it up! 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' marathon on the way

In the not-too-distant future, 38 classic episodes of the movie-mocking show will be livestreaming.

Time-warp back to the 1990s with Joel Hodgson, Mike Nelson, Crow and Tom Servo for a "Mystery Science Theater 3000" streaming marathon.

The reboot of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" with host Jonah Ray is available on Netflix, but now fans of the classic version of the show are in luck.

On Friday, social-video platform Twitch announced plans for a six-day streaming marathon of 38 classic "Mystery Science Theater 3000" episodes.

The marathon begins June 26 at 8 a.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and runs through July 3 on the new Shout! Factory Twitch channel.

Twitch is a free-to-watch livestreaming video platform that's accompanied by real-time chat from viewers.

Twitch hasn't revealed which episodes will be shown, but if they're open for suggestions, here are three of our favorites, including the possible worst movie ever, "Manos: The Hands of Fate."

The Master would approve.

