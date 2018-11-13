Mystery Science Theater 3000 back on Netflix to rip film turkeys

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Invite some mad scientists, snarky robots and a stranded movie lover in space to Thanksgiving dinner.

The next season of MST3K, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet, premieres worldwide on Netflix on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.

Jonah Ray and his robot companions Tom Servo (voiced by Baron Vaughn) and Crow (voiced by Hampton Yount) will be back on the Satellite of Love.

Back to torment them are villains Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and Max, aka TV's Son of TV's Frank (Patton Oswalt), who will subject the MST3K crew to six truly horrible sci-fi films including Mac and Me, Atlantic Rim, Lords of the Deep, The Day Time Ended, Killer Fish, and Ator, the Fighting Eagle.

Kinga and Frank also unveil the latest innovation in movie riffing -- a new torturous process of watching six terrible movies back to back the diabolical duo nickname "The Gauntlet."

In a video posted Monday, the MST3K crew suffers through the worst parts of these films with hilarious results. Can Jonah and the bots survive sitting through six cheesy movies in a row?

The new season starts on Thanksgiving Day to commemorate the 30th anniversary of MST3K, which premiered on Thanksgiving Day 1988 on Minneapolis local TV with its original cast.