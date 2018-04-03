On April 3, 1973, while standing on Sixth Avenue in New York, a Motorola employee named Martin Cooper placed the first cell phone call on the company's DynaTAC phone. The phone weighed nearly two pounds and cost about $4,000 at the time of its release.

Today, exactly 45 years later, the humble cell phone has evolved to something much greater. Equipped with exceptional cameras, breakneck processors and high-speed data coverage, phones have become pocket computers that can broadcast live from anywhere in the world, find you a date, or secure your home's security system.

And while we at CNET welcome new and advanced technology (being tech reporters and all, it kind of keeps us employed), we also miss the simpler times. Back when phones just made calls, and the most advanced features they had were Snake the game or an Opera browser you never launched. So we gathered our editors to reminisce about their first (or one of their first) phones.

Editors' note: This piece was originally published on December 4, 2017 and has been updated.