CNET

Nostalgia ruled at last week's Mobile World Congress trade show.

While planet's biggest phone show traditionally showcases the latest from the mobile industry, it was an update to a 17-year-old phone that got people excited. A reboot of the old candy-bar Nokia 3310 hogged most of the headlines, even overshadowing new Nokia smartphones.

The lack of Samsung's Galaxy S flagship phone meant there was a bit more unpredictability at MWC, especially with companies like HMD Global, the startup producing Nokia phones, and TCL, a Chinese company bringing back the BlackBerry brand, vying for attention.

If any actual smartphone took the conciliation prize, it would be LG's G6. The company admirably jammed a display that's bigger than the iPhone 7 Plus' screen into a body that is much smaller. It's likely to kick off a trend of smaller bezels, or the frame around the display.

In non-MWC news, IBM is pushing forward with using quantum computing to help industries run faster. The next generation of computing is expected to give processing power a huge boost.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

MWC 2017: Our final thoughts (The 3:59, Ep. 189) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud | TuneIn | Stitcher