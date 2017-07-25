Musk vs. Zuck: Tech titan takes to Twitter in AI battle

Shots fired! The Tesla CEO slams the Facebook founder for downplaying AI fears.

A war of the tech titans has broken out between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. At issue: whether AI is a danger to the future of mankind.

It started with a Facebook Live Q&A session on Sunday, where Zuckerberg, livestreaming from his backyard, answered a viewer's question about AI, saying: "I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios, I just, I don't understand it. It's really negative, and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible."

That was a clear shot at Musk, who has warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence in the past. Early Tuesday, Musk reacted to an article about the dig in the Silicon Valley Business Journal by tweeting that Zuckerberg's "understanding of the subject is limited."

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

