James Martin/CNET

A war of the tech titans has broken out between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. At issue: whether AI is a danger to the future of mankind.

It started with a Facebook Live Q&A session on Sunday, where Zuckerberg, livestreaming from his backyard, answered a viewer's question about AI, saying: "I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios, I just, I don't understand it. It's really negative, and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible."

That was a clear shot at Musk, who has warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence in the past. Early Tuesday, Musk reacted to an article about the dig in the Silicon Valley Business Journal by tweeting that Zuckerberg's "understanding of the subject is limited."

I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.