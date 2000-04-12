Music software spreads like wildfire on Net

|
latest developments
|
It's a complicated battle between Internet freedoms and artists' rights, and so far, the Net seems to be winning. As a new copyright law looks to stem the piracy of music online, a program that allows people to grab MP3s continues to proliferate in different versions on the Internet.
|
|
Napster suit tests new copyright law
The Digital Millennium Copyright Act is being examined in a case that pits the powerful recording industry against a wildly popular but controversial music start-up.
Programmers help "Napster" clones proliferate
previous coverage
Napster hack allows free distribution of software
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.