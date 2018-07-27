Mueller reportedly probing Trump's tweets against Sessions, Comey

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's attacks on Twitter may have caught up to him.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is examining the president's tweets about Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James B. Comey, according to The New York Times, and reportedly wants to question Trump about them.

The special counsel is also investigating a series of other actions by the president for a possible obstruction case, The Times reported. They include private meetings with Comey, Sessions and other officials about the Russia investigation, as well as misleading statements from the White House and public attacks, according to the paper.

Some of Trump's Twitter statements were reportedly made while he was pressuring Sessions and Comey about the investigation. The two men are key witnesses in the inquiry. Mueller is looking into whether those acts qualify as attempts to obstruct the investigation "by both intimidating witnesses and pressuring senior law enforcement officials to tamp down the inquiry," according to The Times.

Trump's lawyers told the publication that these acts don't constitute obstruction, and said the president shouldn't have to answer Mueller's questions. But some have also said they're concerned Mueller will use several pieces of evidence, such as the tweets, to string together a case that Trump partook in an effort to tamper with the investigation.

The special counsel's office declined to comment. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mueller's investigators reportedly told Trump's lawyers that they're scrutinizing the tweets under a wide-ranging obstruction-of-justice law. They didn't say they were looking at potential witness tampering, but they're reportedly examining his actions under a part of the United States Code called "Tampering With a Witness, Victim or an Informant."

It's not clear what will happen if Mueller concludes there's enough evidence that Trump committed a crime. If he doesn't want to make a case in court, his findings could reportedly be sent to Congress, and lawmakers would then decide if they want to start impeachment proceedings.

Trump tried to get Sessions to resign last July, and later criticized him on Twitter. "Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!" Trump wrote.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

The next day, he again slammed Sessions as well as former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who is another witness against Trump. "Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!"

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

...big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

After Trump fired Comey in May 2017, the former FBI director became a chief witness against the president in the investigation.

Trump tweeted attacks about Comey's work in October, saying: "Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn't do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept? As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her!"

Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

...people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn't do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Trump's lawyers have reportedly said the president is constantly under attack and has a right to defend himself through social media.

