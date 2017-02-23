CNET

Virtual reality gear is still clunky and expensive, but hardware makers are taking small steps to fix at least one of those problems.

Enter the MSI VR One backpack, which helps people to move around more easily in VR by untethering them from a stationary PC. Yes, it's still expensive at about $1,900 and it looks just a little silly. (OK, very silly.) Also, you may want to hold off before buying this backpack, since new wireless VR add-ons are expected to come out later this year.

Also on the podcast, we hit on Verizon's latest 5G network trials and the Brooklyn Botanical Garden's algorithm-powered drainage system.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

You can't look cool wearing a VR backpack (The 3:59, Ep. 183)

